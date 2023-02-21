WINTON GROUP Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 48.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,095 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in DaVita were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in shares of DaVita during the 3rd quarter valued at $323,000. ING Groep NV grew its position in DaVita by 16.5% in the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 11,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in DaVita in the third quarter worth $7,108,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in DaVita by 1.1% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 37,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in DaVita by 71.5% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 11,058 shares in the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of DaVita from $103.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of DaVita from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group downgraded shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of DaVita from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.17.

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $83.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63. DaVita Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.28 and a 12 month high of $124.81.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

