WINTON GROUP Ltd Trims Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 50.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,267 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,339 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,220,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,853,671,000 after acquiring an additional 6,186,976 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in TE Connectivity by 77.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 754,745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $98,857,000 after buying an additional 328,945 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,617,824,000 after buying an additional 308,580 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 280.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 403,955 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,707,000 after buying an additional 297,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 144.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 488,804 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,944,000 after acquiring an additional 288,998 shares during the period. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $3,827,800.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,701,820.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

TE Connectivity stock opened at $131.85 on Tuesday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $104.76 and a 52-week high of $145.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.47 and its 200 day moving average is $122.89. The company has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.31.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on TEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer downgraded TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

TE Connectivity Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Featured Articles

