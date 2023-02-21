Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 3,499.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,514 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:PDM opened at $10.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.58. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.72 and a 12-month high of $17.66.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.59%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com raised Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

