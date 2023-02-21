Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Straight Path Wealth Management lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.2% in the third quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 37,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 61,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 0.3% during the third quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 276,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 4.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 23,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 25.0% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of PHYS opened at $14.19 on Tuesday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $16.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.68.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

