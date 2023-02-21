Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Ready Capital by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 6,565 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Ready Capital by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 42,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 11,430 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ready Capital by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 110,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ready Capital by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ready Capital by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 20,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 8,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Ready Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on Ready Capital from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on Ready Capital from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Ready Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Ready Capital to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Ready Capital Trading Up 0.2 %

Ready Capital Cuts Dividend

Ready Capital stock opened at $13.24 on Tuesday. Ready Capital Co. has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $15.92. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.42 and a 200-day moving average of $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.08%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.87%.

About Ready Capital

(Get Rating)

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. It operates through the following segments: Acquisitions, SBC Originations, SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing, and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.