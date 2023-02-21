Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,327 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 22,897 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,307 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 8,904 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 69,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the 1st quarter worth about $135,000.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II alerts:

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II stock opened at $10.02 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.36. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.31 and a 1-year high of $12.72.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Announces Dividend

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.