Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys 3,462 Shares of DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCA)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCA – Get Rating) by 1,024.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DHC Acquisition were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in DHC Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in DHC Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in DHC Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DHC Acquisition by 98.8% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 49,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $491,000. 71.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DHC Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DHCA opened at $10.17 on Tuesday. DHC Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $10.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.13 and a 200-day moving average of $10.00.

DHC Acquisition Company Profile

DHC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Southlake, Texas.

