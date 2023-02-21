Wolverine Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IQMDU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IQMDU – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intelligent Medicine Acquisition were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IQMDU. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intelligent Medicine Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $531,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intelligent Medicine Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intelligent Medicine Acquisition by 712.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 5,349 shares in the last quarter.

Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Intelligent Medicine Acquisition stock opened at $10.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.17. Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $10.58.

Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Profile

Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of life science.

