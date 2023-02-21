Wolverine Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Newcourt Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NCACU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Newcourt Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NCACU – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,129 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Newcourt Acquisition were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Newcourt Acquisition by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 89,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period.

Newcourt Acquisition Price Performance

Newcourt Acquisition stock opened at $10.53 on Tuesday. Newcourt Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $11.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.38 and its 200 day moving average is $10.25.

About Newcourt Acquisition

Newcourt Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Oakland, California.

