Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $40,000 Position in Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BMAQU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BMAQU – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,321 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Blockchain Moon Acquisition were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Blockchain Moon Acquisition Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ BMAQU opened at $10.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.19. Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.07 and a one year high of $10.91.

Get Blockchain Moon Acquisition alerts:

Blockchain Moon Acquisition Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify and consummate an initial business combination with a company that focuses on blockchain technology.

Receive News & Ratings for Blockchain Moon Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blockchain Moon Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.