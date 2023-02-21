Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $54,000 Holdings in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,069 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in indie Semiconductor were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,111,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,028 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,206,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,514 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in indie Semiconductor by 457.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,394,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,000 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,277,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC increased its stake in indie Semiconductor by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 4,355,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,018,000 after purchasing an additional 855,753 shares in the last quarter. 45.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

indie Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of INDI stock opened at $10.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.61. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.07 and a 12 month high of $10.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

indie Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:INDI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.92 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 19.59% and a negative net margin of 44.45%. indie Semiconductor’s revenue was up 74.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INDI. KeyCorp upped their price target on indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised indie Semiconductor from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley raised their price target on indie Semiconductor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum cut their price target on indie Semiconductor to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 58,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total transaction of $577,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,334,303 shares in the company, valued at $13,076,169.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 58,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $577,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,334,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,076,169.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total value of $326,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,065.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,342 shares of company stock worth $1,841,706 over the last quarter. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

indie Semiconductor Profile

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets.

