Wolverine Asset Management LLC Invests $71,000 in Springwater Special Situations Corp. (NASDAQ:SWSS)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Springwater Special Situations Corp. (NASDAQ:SWSS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SWSS. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Springwater Special Situations in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Springwater Special Situations by 2,707.8% in the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 24,370 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Springwater Special Situations by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 765,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,559,000 after buying an additional 37,993 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Springwater Special Situations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Springwater Special Situations in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,991,000. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SWSS opened at $10.23 on Tuesday. Springwater Special Situations Corp. has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $10.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.05.

Springwater Special Situations Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

