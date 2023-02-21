Wolverine Asset Management LLC Makes New $38,000 Investment in A SPAC II Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ASCBR)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ASCBR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 520,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in A SPAC II Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Clear Street LLC boosted its holdings in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition by 1,232.6% in the third quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 459,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 424,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $35,000.

A SPAC II Acquisition Stock Up 41.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ASCBR opened at $0.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.07. A SPAC II Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.25.

