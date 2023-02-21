Wolverine Asset Management LLC Makes New $42,000 Investment in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFD. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 691.9% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 79,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 69,143 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 16.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 101,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 14,134 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE PFD opened at $12.36 on Tuesday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.13 and a 1-year high of $14.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.99 and a 200-day moving average of $11.61.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.059 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

