Wolverine Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Kairos Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:KAIRU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Kairos Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:KAIRU – Get Rating) by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,992 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kairos Acquisition were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Kairos Acquisition by 174.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter.

Kairos Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS KAIRU opened at $10.06 on Tuesday. Kairos Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.84 and a 12-month high of $10.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.06 and a 200 day moving average of $10.00.

Kairos Acquisition Profile

Kairos Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on the regulated insurance or reinsurance companies, distributors or technology, and insurance service providers that focus on specialty lines of business.

