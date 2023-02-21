Wolverine Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in COVA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COVAU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in COVA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COVAU – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,277 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in COVA Acquisition were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of COVA Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Clear Street LLC lifted its stake in shares of COVA Acquisition by 5,314.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 11,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 11,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of COVA Acquisition by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter.

OTCMKTS COVAU opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. COVA Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $10.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.14.

COVA Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology industry in Southeast Asia or the United States.

