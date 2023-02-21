Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ALORU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC reduced its position in ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ALORU – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I in the second quarter valued at approximately $548,000.

ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I Stock Performance

ALORU stock opened at $10.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.25 and a 200-day moving average of $10.15. ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $10.33.

ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I Profile

ALSP Orchid Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to target life science companies in North America and Singapore.

