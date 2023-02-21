Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 1,635 Shares of Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENERU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENERU – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Accretion Acquisition were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Condor Capital Management raised its holdings in Accretion Acquisition by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the period.

Accretion Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of ENERU stock opened at $10.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.05. Accretion Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.46 and a 52 week high of $11.11.

Accretion Acquisition Profile

Accretion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the energy value chain, including upstream, water management, gas and vapor capture, energy transition related systems, midstream, oil and gas-related software, commodity risk management, or oil and gas services.

