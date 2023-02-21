Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 1,900 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BMRN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,502,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,272,322,000 after acquiring an additional 151,212 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.0% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,781,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $230,496,000 after acquiring an additional 55,490 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,562,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,473,000 after acquiring an additional 10,748 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 17.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,526,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,460,000 after acquiring an additional 224,011 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,250,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,662,000 after buying an additional 66,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $108.31 on Tuesday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.73 and a 52-week high of $117.77. The stock has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 257.88 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.27 and its 200 day moving average is $97.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.83.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.98, for a total value of $155,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,421,667.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.98, for a total transaction of $155,970.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,421,667.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total value of $531,068.67. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,848,064.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,880 shares of company stock valued at $12,294,383 over the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

