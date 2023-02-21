Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 4,223 Shares of EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,223 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EVgo were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in EVgo by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in EVgo by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 57,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in EVgo by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 193,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in EVgo by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in EVgo by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 155,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of EVgo from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of EVgo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of EVgo from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.19.

EVGO stock opened at $6.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 1.89. EVgo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.64 and a 1 year high of $14.23.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

