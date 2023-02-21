Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 48,811 Shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Rating) by 88.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,811 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAV. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the second quarter worth $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 850.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 6,935 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the second quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the first quarter worth about $108,000.

Shares of NYSE MAV opened at $8.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.27. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $11.00.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.0345 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

