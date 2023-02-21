Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 6,074 Shares of Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRGU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRGU – Get Rating) by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,074 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chain Bridge I were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, UBS Group AG increased its position in Chain Bridge I by 83.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter.

Chain Bridge I Trading Up 0.1 %

CBRGU stock opened at $10.38 on Tuesday. Chain Bridge I has a twelve month low of $9.97 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.20.

Chain Bridge I Company Profile

Chain Bridge I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It also intends to focus on partnering with a technology company that will advance the United States national security and intelligence interests.

