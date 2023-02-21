Wolverine Asset Management LLC Takes $43,000 Position in ClimateRock (NASDAQ:CLRCR)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ClimateRock (NASDAQ:CLRCR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 332,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Separately, Linden Advisors LP bought a new stake in ClimateRock during the second quarter worth $33,000.

Get ClimateRock alerts:

ClimateRock Stock Performance

Shares of ClimateRock stock opened at $0.15 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.12. ClimateRock has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.15.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ClimateRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClimateRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.