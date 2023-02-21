Wolverine Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LIVBU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LIVBU – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LIVBU. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $467,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at $2,132,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $4,124,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $1,150,000.

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

NASDAQ LIVBU opened at $10.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.22. LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.89 and a twelve month high of $10.69.

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

