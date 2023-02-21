Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 186,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 108,396 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.10% of Xylem worth $16,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Xylem by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Xylem by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in Xylem by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 11,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Xylem by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Xylem by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of XYL opened at $107.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.05. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.08 and a 12-month high of $118.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Xylem Increases Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 61.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XYL has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Xylem from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.80.

Xylem Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

