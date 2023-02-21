Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Shares Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,798 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.10% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of YMAB. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1.7% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 91,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 24.2% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 23,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen cut Y-mAbs Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $63.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America cut Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Price Performance

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:YMAB opened at $4.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.07. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.94 and a 12-month high of $20.48.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

