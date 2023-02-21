Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires New Position in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PR. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,897,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,505,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,176,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,172,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,724,000. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Permian Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on PR shares. Mizuho initiated coverage on Permian Resources in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Permian Resources from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Permian Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Permian Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Permian Resources Stock Performance

Permian Resources Profile

NASDAQ PR opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 4.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.76. Permian Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.08 and a fifty-two week high of $11.43.

(Get Rating)

Permian Resources Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on October 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.