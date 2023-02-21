Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 701 Shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) by 61.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Veritiv were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VRTV. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Veritiv by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Veritiv by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Veritiv by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in Veritiv by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 7,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Veritiv by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veritiv Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Veritiv stock opened at $139.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.66. Veritiv Co. has a 1 year low of $92.13 and a 1 year high of $161.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

About Veritiv

Veritiv Corp. operates as a business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

