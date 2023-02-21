Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $162,000 Position in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,569 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Seritage Growth Properties were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Seritage Growth Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Seritage Growth Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Seritage Growth Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 162.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 12,459 shares during the last quarter. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE SRG opened at $12.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.63. The firm has a market cap of $535.78 million, a PE ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 2.73. Seritage Growth Properties has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $14.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66.
Seritage Growth Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of retail properties throughout the United States. Its property portfolio includes mall, shopping centers and freestanding locations.
