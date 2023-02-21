Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $191,000 Stock Position in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,964,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,837,000 after purchasing an additional 32,468 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,138,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,858,000 after purchasing an additional 28,152 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 6.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,151,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,665,000 after purchasing an additional 72,066 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 676,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,900,000 after buying an additional 8,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 481,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,802,000 after buying an additional 4,567 shares in the last quarter. 76.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Westamerica Bancorporation alerts:

Westamerica Bancorporation Price Performance

WABC stock opened at $56.36 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.68. Westamerica Bancorporation has a one year low of $52.04 and a one year high of $63.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.64.

Westamerica Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.09%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WABC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.