Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $193,000 Stock Holdings in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,412 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 74.4% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,737 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 90.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,343 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 86.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 5,650.0% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,680 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares during the period. 62.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Turbine Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of APPS stock opened at $12.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.65 and a fifty-two week high of $49.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Digital Turbine

A number of equities analysts recently commented on APPS shares. StockNews.com lowered Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Oppenheimer lowered Digital Turbine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Digital Turbine from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Digital Turbine from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, B. Riley lowered Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which help to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Following Segments: On Device Media (ODM), In App Media-AdColony (IAM-A) and In App Media-Fyber (IAM-F).

