Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $247,000 Stock Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 21.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 381,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,288,000 after acquiring an additional 67,634 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 20.3% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 5,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 40.1% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 14,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.0% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 211,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,054,000 after buying an additional 8,051 shares in the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SMG. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $56.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.86.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Performance

NYSE SMG opened at $85.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 1.68. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $142.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.61, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $526.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.44 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 11.64% and a positive return on equity of 55.54%. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.88) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is presently -32.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,503 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total transaction of $216,534.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,875 shares in the company, valued at $3,449,586.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,503 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total transaction of $216,534.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,875 shares in the company, valued at $3,449,586.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 65,742 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $3,529,687.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,206,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,745,964.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,839 shares of company stock valued at $10,987,543. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and sale of products for lawn and garden care and indoor and hydroponic gardening. Its products and services include lawn care, gardening and landscape, hydroponic hardware and growing environments, lighting, controls, and marketing agreement.

