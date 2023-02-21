Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,618 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. EMC Capital Management grew its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,172 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,954 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,091 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

Telephone and Data Systems Trading Up 23.1 %

Telephone and Data Systems stock opened at $13.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.37. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.23 and a beta of 1.02.

Telephone and Data Systems Increases Dividend

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.38). Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. This is a boost from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently -899.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TDS. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James lowered Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Telephone and Data Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Telephone and Data Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Telephone and Data Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

About Telephone and Data Systems

(Get Rating)

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.