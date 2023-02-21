Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Holdings in Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) by 48.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,147 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,883 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Frontline were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Frontline during the third quarter worth $8,077,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Frontline in the second quarter valued at $2,125,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontline in the second quarter valued at $987,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 2nd quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,544,000. 35.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on FRO. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Frontline from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com raised Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Frontline from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Frontline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Frontline Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of FRO stock opened at $17.17 on Tuesday. Frontline plc has a 12-month low of $7.48 and a 12-month high of $17.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.32.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The shipping company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. Frontline had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 22.67%. The company had revenue of $208.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.82 million. Equities research analysts predict that Frontline plc will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frontline Profile

Frontline Plc is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Limmasol, Cyprus.

