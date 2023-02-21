Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Invests $142,000 in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SITM. CWM LLC lifted its position in SiTime by 517.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA lifted its position in SiTime by 172.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in SiTime in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in SiTime by 14,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in SiTime during the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. 74.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SiTime stock opened at $121.40 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.96 and a 200 day moving average of $103.38. SiTime Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.10 and a fifty-two week high of $270.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.87 and a beta of 1.88.

In related news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total value of $38,117.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,792,741.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Tom Dang-Hsing Yiu sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,709,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $38,117.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,167 shares in the company, valued at $9,792,741.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 28,085 shares of company stock valued at $3,148,832 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SITM. TheStreet upgraded shares of SiTime from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of SiTime in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on SiTime from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on SiTime from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on SiTime from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.00.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

