Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Makes New $148,000 Investment in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in TransMedics Group by 13.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in TransMedics Group by 7.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in TransMedics Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 35,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on TMDX shares. Cowen increased their price target on TransMedics Group from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on TransMedics Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TransMedics Group from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.29.

TransMedics Group Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

TransMedics Group stock opened at $66.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.23. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $70.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 12.11 and a quick ratio of 11.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -44.07 and a beta of 1.54.

In other news, VP Miriam Provost sold 3,613 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $213,167.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,171. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 4,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total value of $285,510.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,195. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Miriam Provost sold 3,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $213,167.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,969 shares in the company, valued at $765,171. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,765 shares of company stock worth $5,202,110 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

