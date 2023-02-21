Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 552 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UHT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 5,368.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 301.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 708.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 594.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. 63.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UHT opened at $56.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 7.53. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $60.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $774.46 million, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.81%.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in investing and leasing healthcare and human service facilities through direct ownership or joint ventures. The firm focuses on investing in acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute facilities, medical office buildings, free-standing emergency departments, and childcare centers.

