12,014 Shares in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Acquired by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in ExlService by 56.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ExlService by 62.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in ExlService during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ExlService during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in ExlService during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Get ExlService alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on ExlService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on ExlService from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ExlService from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on ExlService to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ExlService has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

ExlService Stock Down 0.6 %

In other ExlService news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 2,189 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.42, for a total transaction of $368,671.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,246.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other ExlService news, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 1,466 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.76, for a total transaction of $248,868.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,927,511.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 2,189 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.42, for a total value of $368,671.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,246.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,794 shares of company stock valued at $1,164,071 over the last ninety days. 3.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EXLS stock opened at $169.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.02. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $112.14 and a one year high of $191.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $171.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

ExlService Profile

(Get Rating)

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.