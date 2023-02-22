1,340 Shares in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Purchased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JHG. Trian Fund Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 12.7% in the first quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 31,867,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595,152 shares in the last quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 27.8% in the third quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 11,838,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,170 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 33.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,455,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,065 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,272,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,924,000 after purchasing an additional 947,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 42.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,362,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,978,000 after buying an additional 708,277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JHG stock opened at $27.71 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a one year low of $19.09 and a one year high of $36.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.49.

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

JHG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $21.43.

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

