1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Position Boosted by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) by 138,172.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 829,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 829,037 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in 1Life Healthcare were worth $14,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ONEM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,448,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,092,000 after purchasing an additional 324,722 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 35.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,685,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,898,000 after purchasing an additional 964,549 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 47.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,551,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,722 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 56.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,999,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,675,000 after purchasing an additional 718,299 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 2,003.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,582,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Bjorn B. Thaler sold 6,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $92,390.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,731.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Bjorn B. Thaler sold 6,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total value of $102,259.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,364.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bjorn B. Thaler sold 6,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $92,390.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,731.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,044 shares of company stock worth $347,242. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

1Life Healthcare stock opened at $16.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 1.99. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.94 and a 1 year high of $17.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.73.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of 1Life Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 1Life Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

