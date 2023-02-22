24,386 Shares in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Bought by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 24,386 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lantheus by 32.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,742,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $317,595,000 after buying an additional 1,422,269 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lantheus in the third quarter valued at $34,532,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Lantheus by 657.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 380,910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,152,000 after buying an additional 330,620 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lantheus in the first quarter valued at $17,813,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Lantheus in the first quarter valued at $15,865,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.80.

Lantheus Stock Down 2.4 %

Lantheus Company Profile

LNTH stock opened at $58.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.11 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.47 and a 52 week high of $87.47.

(Get Rating)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.