38,511 Shares in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Bought by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 38,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 279.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. River Oaks Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 75.0% during the third quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 81.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 151.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 6,675 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $334,551.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hancock Whitney Price Performance

Hancock Whitney stock opened at $49.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.34. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 1 year low of $41.62 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.97 and a 200-day moving average of $50.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $375.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.47 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 35.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Hancock Whitney Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 20.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HWC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

Featured Articles

