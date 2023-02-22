89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNBGet Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $18.00. The stock had previously closed at $13.97, but opened at $14.32. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. 89bio shares last traded at $13.84, with a volume of 113,951 shares.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ETNB. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of 89bio from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of 89bio in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 89bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.63.

Insider Activity at 89bio

In other 89bio news, CFO Ryan Martins sold 3,592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $46,839.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,198.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,019 shares of company stock worth $142,563. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of 89bio

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DAFNA Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in 89bio by 136.6% in the 2nd quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 766,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 442,721 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of 89bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $505,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 89bio by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 32,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 12,661 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of 89bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,630,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of 89bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $602,000. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

89bio Stock Down 0.6 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.77. The company has a market capitalization of $702.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

About 89bio

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Further Reading

