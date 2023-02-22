89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $18.00. The stock had previously closed at $13.97, but opened at $14.32. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. 89bio shares last traded at $13.84, with a volume of 113,951 shares.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ETNB. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of 89bio from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of 89bio in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 89bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.63.

Get 89bio alerts:

Insider Activity at 89bio

In other 89bio news, CFO Ryan Martins sold 3,592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $46,839.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,198.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,019 shares of company stock worth $142,563. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of 89bio

89bio Stock Down 0.6 %

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DAFNA Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in 89bio by 136.6% in the 2nd quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 766,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 442,721 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of 89bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $505,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 89bio by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 32,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 12,661 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of 89bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,630,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of 89bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $602,000. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.77. The company has a market capitalization of $702.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

About 89bio

(Get Rating)

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.