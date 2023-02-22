99,227 Shares in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Bought by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 99,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.17% of Enerpac Tool Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 808.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 183.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 180.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group in the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Enerpac Tool Group Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Enerpac Tool Group stock opened at $26.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.68 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.09 and a twelve month high of $27.83.

Enerpac Tool Group ( NYSE:EPAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $139.38 million during the quarter. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 3.71%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Enerpac Tool Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st.

Enerpac Tool Group Profile



Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services, and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including the industrial, energy, mining, and production automation markets.

