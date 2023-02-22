Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) Position Lowered by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG decreased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 177,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,770 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF were worth $14,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. WESCAP Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 42.0% in the second quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 13,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,884 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 36.4% in the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 11.9% in the second quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 9,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 123,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,244,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 21.6% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 136,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,306,000 after acquiring an additional 24,147 shares during the last quarter.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF alerts:

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PPLT opened at $87.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.10. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a 52-week low of $76.09 and a 52-week high of $109.85.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.