ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) Shares Bought by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT – Get Rating) by 165.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 369,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230,194 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.48% of ADC Therapeutics worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 1,253.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 8,773 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 1,270.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of ADC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.17.

Shares of NYSE ADCT opened at $4.24 on Wednesday. ADC Therapeutics SA has a 12-month low of $2.69 and a 12-month high of $17.28. The stock has a market cap of $325.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.21 and a 200 day moving average of $4.88.

ADC Therapeutics SA, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product ZYNLONTA that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma; Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL in second-line transplant-ineligible patients; and Phase I clinical trial for treatment of relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL).

