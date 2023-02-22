Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) recently:
- 2/14/2023 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $93.00 to $103.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/2/2023 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $65.00 to $76.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/1/2023 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $80.00 to $95.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/1/2023 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $85.00 to $90.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/1/2023 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $90.00 to $96.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/1/2023 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $60.00 to $68.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 2/1/2023 – Advanced Micro Devices was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $76.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/1/2023 – Advanced Micro Devices is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/1/2023 – Advanced Micro Devices is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/1/2023 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $95.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/30/2023 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $80.00 to $88.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.
- 1/24/2023 – Advanced Micro Devices was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $95.00.
- 1/23/2023 – Advanced Micro Devices was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $70.00.
- 1/23/2023 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $70.00 to $79.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 1/11/2023 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $85.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/11/2023 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $68.00 to $70.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 2.2 %
Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $76.77 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $125.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.78 billion, a PE ratio of 87.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.65.
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMD. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 33.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 38,324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,931,000 after buying an additional 9,573 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 665,740 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,181,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.0% during the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,676 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 652,898 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,927,000 after purchasing an additional 57,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.
