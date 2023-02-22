Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) recently:

2/14/2023 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $93.00 to $103.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/2/2023 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $65.00 to $76.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/1/2023 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $80.00 to $95.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/1/2023 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $85.00 to $90.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/1/2023 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $90.00 to $96.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/1/2023 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $60.00 to $68.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/1/2023 – Advanced Micro Devices was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $76.00 price target on the stock.

2/1/2023 – Advanced Micro Devices is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.

2/1/2023 – Advanced Micro Devices is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock.

2/1/2023 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $95.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/30/2023 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $80.00 to $88.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

1/24/2023 – Advanced Micro Devices was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $95.00.

1/23/2023 – Advanced Micro Devices was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $70.00.

1/23/2023 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $70.00 to $79.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/11/2023 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $85.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/11/2023 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $68.00 to $70.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 2.2 %

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $76.77 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $125.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.78 billion, a PE ratio of 87.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.65.

Get Advanced Micro Devices Inc alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,146,055.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,079,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,146,055.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,079,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $257,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,232 shares in the company, valued at $13,331,324.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 49,153 shares of company stock worth $3,959,395 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMD. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 33.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 38,324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,931,000 after buying an additional 9,573 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 665,740 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,181,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.0% during the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,676 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 652,898 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,927,000 after purchasing an additional 57,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.