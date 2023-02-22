AdvancedAdvT Limited (LON:ADVT) Insider Vin Murria Buys 88,000 Shares

AdvancedAdvT Limited (LON:ADVT – Get Rating) insider Vin Murria bought 88,000 shares of AdvancedAdvT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 82 ($0.99) per share, with a total value of £72,160 ($86,897.88).

Vin Murria also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AdvancedAdvT alerts:

On Wednesday, January 4th, Vin Murria sold 10,635,000 shares of AdvancedAdvT stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 76 ($0.92), for a total value of £8,082,600 ($9,733,381.50).

On Tuesday, November 29th, Vin Murria sold 10,635,000 shares of AdvancedAdvT stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 77 ($0.93), for a total transaction of £8,188,950 ($9,861,452.31).

AdvancedAdvT Stock Up 1.8 %

LON:ADVT opened at GBX 83.50 ($1.01) on Wednesday. AdvancedAdvT Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 68 ($0.82) and a 52 week high of GBX 90.05 ($1.08). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 78.16 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 74.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £111.22 million and a PE ratio of 334.00.

About AdvancedAdvT

AdvancedAdvT Limited does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share or debt purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Marwyn Acquisition Company I Limited and changed its name to AdvancedAdvT Limited in March 2021.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AdvancedAdvT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvancedAdvT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.