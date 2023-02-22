AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Position Trimmed by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,601 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,449 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in AECOM were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in AECOM during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in AECOM by 4,060.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in AECOM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACM has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group set a $94.00 price target on AECOM in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on AECOM from $94.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on AECOM from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.43.

AECOM Stock Down 0.7 %

ACM opened at $88.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.31. AECOM has a twelve month low of $60.74 and a twelve month high of $92.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.31.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. AECOM had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at AECOM

In other news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 139,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total transaction of $11,494,303.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,237 shares in the company, valued at $15,118,884.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 139,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total transaction of $11,494,303.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,237 shares in the company, valued at $15,118,884.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Lara Poloni sold 6,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $539,983.80. Following the sale, the president now owns 73,351 shares in the company, valued at $6,095,468.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,606 shares of company stock worth $12,269,375 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AECOM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

Further Reading

