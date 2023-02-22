Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 390,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 310,978 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $15,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 416.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 53.9% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 26.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 60.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alaska Air Group news, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 1,596 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total value of $81,092.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,747 shares in the company, valued at $800,105.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alaska Air Group Price Performance

NYSE ALK opened at $47.78 on Wednesday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.19 and a 12 month high of $61.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 111.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.57.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $57.50 to $58.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.32.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

